‘I was high on drugs’ — teacher pleads guilty to Mthatha traffic officer’s murder
An Eastern Cape schoolteacher has made a U-turn and pleaded guilty to shooting dead popular Mthatha traffic officer Daniel Mxoli two years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.