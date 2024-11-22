Prasa's comments included concerns about the stations it had nominated for the IE to inspect.
“While disagreeing with Prasa's concerns, the IE nevertheless invited Prasa to propose an extension of the IE’s appointment to allow for additional stations to be inspected (which Prasa could again nominate). Prasa declined to do so,” he said.
Braithwaite said he is of the overall opinion that the ISAMS project was installed according to high standards of technical professionalism by a responsible and competent contractor, using equipment conforming to both the employer’s specifications and to international good practice, at market-related prices.
“Further, the contemporaneous project records (as signed-off by both parties) were found to be highly detailed and reliable and also internally consistent under multiple cross-checks,” he said.
“In short, the project was undeniably well executed and for this, the technical teams from both Prasa and Siyangena should be strongly commended. It is evident that, notwithstanding the legal issues ongoing between the parties at the time, at a working level, the work progressed in a competent and professional manner.”
He added that his valuation was performed using two different and independent methodologies.
“The two approaches yielded overall results within 2% of one another. This close agreement between the different approaches lends credence to the valuation results.”
Independent engineer says he gave Prasa opportunity to comment on Siyangena valuation
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Siyangena Technologies were given an opportunity to comment on an independent engineer's report before it was finalised.
This is according to independent engineer (IE) Errol Braithwaite after Prasa on Thursday said it was challenging the findings on the valuation of its dispute with Siyangena Technologies regarding the R5bn contract the agency had with the company.
Last month Sunday Times reported that Prasa was refusing to pay a further R2.2bn for an unlawful contract it signed with Siyangena Technologies for a project in which costs skyrocketed from R1.9bn to R5.1bn.
Prasa said on Thursday the Integrated Security Access Management System (ISAMS) project had failed to meet critical benchmarks for functionality and usability. It said the system was found to be under-designed, not fit for purpose and unable to meet the operational needs of Prasa's commuter network. According to Prasa, these deficiencies significantly diminish the financial valuation of the works.
Braithwaite said to date, not a single item “of fact in the IE’s report has been disputed by either party”.
He said he received submissions from both Prasa and Siyangena Technologies consisting of factual information which they deemed relevant. He said invoices and completion certificates were signed by technical officials from both parties, none of whose integrity is questioned.
“The IE also scrutinised relevant data contained in Prasa's own annual reports. As part of his investigation, the IE also conducted in situ inspections at stations in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Cape Town and Durban. These stations were nominated by Prasa as being representative of the works,” he said in a statement.
He added that both parties were afforded the opportunity to comment on a draft of the IE’s report before it was finalised and filed at the high court, and both parties did so.
