The Vaal University of Technology (VUT) has joined forces with the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice to embed social justice, ethical leadership, and African scholarship in its academic programmes.
Inspired by Walter and Albertina Sisulu’s dedication to justice and equality, the partnership aims to shape a new generation of socially conscious leaders.
The Sisulu Foundation delegation, led by CEO Mpumzi Mdekazi, was recently warmly welcomed by VUT’s top brass, including deputy vice-chancellors Dr Simphiwe Nelana and Professor Christa Grobler.
The partnership honours the legacy of Walter and Albertina Sisulu, anti-apartheid activists and allies of Nelson Mandela.
Their selfless pursuit of freedom, human rights, and equality continues to inspire South Africans.
“Walter and Albertina’s leadership was grounded in selflessness and integrity. Incorporating their principles into academic life can inspire future generations to work for the greater good,” Mdekazi said.
The Sisulu Foundation, patroned by Lindiwe Sisulu and guided by the Rev Alan Boesak, advocates for human rights, economic justice, and empowerment of marginalised communities.
According to Mdekazi, several initiatives will be launched to bring the Sisulus’ legacy into VUT’s educational programmes.
These include developing academic and research courses on ethical leadership, decolonisation, and African values, addressing issues like economic justice, gender equity, and land rights.
Scholarships and bursaries will also be offered to historically marginalised students.
An annual Walter Sisulu Memorial Lecture will encourage discussions on social justice and ethical governance.
The partnership ensures the Sisulus’ values inform educational initiatives supporting social justice and ethical leadership.
VUT, Sisulu Foundation partner to champion social justice in higher education
