Ukhozi FM presenter Nondumiso Shazi has died.
She appeared on Vumelani Abantwana Beze Kimi, which airs on Sunday. News of her death went viral on Friday as social media users claimed Shazi died after complaining about a headache.
Shazi, who joined the station in 2023, died on Thursday at Addington Hospital in Durban, reportedly after battling headaches and tremors for a month.
Recently, the station lost producer Bonga Ndaba, presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, presenter Bheka “Beekay” Mchunu and presenter and producer Irvin Sihlophe.
SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo told TshisaLIVE: “ Ukhozi FM management and staff members are saddened by the passing of Nondumiso Shazi who was a contributor on the Sunday morning segment called Vumelani Abantwana Beze Kimi’.
“Shazi started working at the SABC in June 2023. She has played a meaningful role in fulfilling the SABC’s public service mandate from a programming perspective. She will be deeply missed by her colleagues, friends and listeners of the station. It must be noted that she did not collapse at work as alleged”.
Efforts to reach Shazi's family failed as they were not available to comment.
Ukhozi FM presenter Nondumiso Shazi has died
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
Ukhozi FM presenter Nondumiso Shazi has died.
She appeared on Vumelani Abantwana Beze Kimi, which airs on Sunday. News of her death went viral on Friday as social media users claimed Shazi died after complaining about a headache.
Shazi, who joined the station in 2023, died on Thursday at Addington Hospital in Durban, reportedly after battling headaches and tremors for a month.
Recently, the station lost producer Bonga Ndaba, presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, presenter Bheka “Beekay” Mchunu and presenter and producer Irvin Sihlophe.
SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo told TshisaLIVE: “ Ukhozi FM management and staff members are saddened by the passing of Nondumiso Shazi who was a contributor on the Sunday morning segment called Vumelani Abantwana Beze Kimi’.
“Shazi started working at the SABC in June 2023. She has played a meaningful role in fulfilling the SABC’s public service mandate from a programming perspective. She will be deeply missed by her colleagues, friends and listeners of the station. It must be noted that she did not collapse at work as alleged”.
Efforts to reach Shazi's family failed as they were not available to comment.
Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule has died
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos