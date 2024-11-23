Police in the Chris Hani district this week embarked on a multidisciplinary operation to ensure spaza shops comply with regulations after President Cyril Ramaphosa's directive amid deaths caused by food-borne illnesses.
The operation, led by transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha and Chris Hani district commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph, resulted in the closure of several spaza shops and the arrest of owners for noncompliance in Swartwater.
Adolph commended the “foot soldiers” for their commitment and dedication in dealing with noncompliance.
“The safety of our communities, especially children, is our priority,” he said.
Nqatha praised the multidisciplinary team for their “sterling work” during the compliance inspection.
“This is a clear reflection of the impact of integrated efforts in the fight against crime,” he said.
The community policing forum and other community structures expressed gratitude for the results of the compliance inspection, which they were part of.
Cops crack down on spaza shops in Chris Hani district
