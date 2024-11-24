Five suspects linked to syndicate stealing tower batteries arrested

Five suspects believed to be part of a syndicate involved in stealing telecommunications tower batteries across the Eastern Cape have been arrested.
The men believed to be operating between the Eastern Cape and Gauteng were arrested in Komani on Friday and will appear in the magistrate’s court on Monday.
Members attached to East London Crime Intelligence, Komani Public Order Policing and Guerilla Tactical Services received information about suspects who had left Gauteng for the Eastern Cape to steal tower batteries.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said on Sunday that the team managed to identify the vehicle and a safe house in Ezibeleni in Komani that the suspects were using for alleged criminal activities.
“A disruptive operation was conducted on Friday at Ezibeleni outside Komani, and on police arrival, they found the suspects on the premises.”
Upon searching the premises, they recovered breaking instruments, grinders, and blades that allegedly were used to gain entry from the towers and a vehicle — a red VW Polo Vivo — used in the commission of crimes.
On further investigation, police discovered that stolen batteries were being transported to Gauteng.
“Information suggests that these suspects were in the province for more than a month and can be linked to other thefts of tower batteries within the province. However, investigation is under way,” Mawisa said.
The following items were recovered and confiscated by police — 11 small grinder steel blades, one medium grinder steel blade, four large grinder steel blades, two large grinder cement blades, one grinder, two pliers, one chisel and one screwdriver.
Also found were one side cutter, two hammers (1.5kg and 8kg), one number plate, two steel saws, one pick, three bunches of copper, one crochet socket, two Tecno 8 spark cellphones and one Samsung Galaxy cellphone.
“During the arrest, they attacked the police who retaliated, injuring one suspect who was taken to the hospital, and he was later discharged.
“All five suspects, aged between 27 and 37, were arrested and charged for theft and possession of possible stolen property.”
They will appear at the Komani magistrate’s court on Monday.
DispatchLIVE
