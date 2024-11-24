Police have launched a manhunt for the killer of a 92-year-old woman, who was murdered between November 20 and 22 in the Bengu administrative area in Cacadu (formerly Lady Frere).
“On Friday at about 8.30pm, police were summoned to the scene of a murder,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.
“On arrival, they found the deceased naked in a wheelbarrow in her neighbour’s homestead.
“According to the neighbours, the deceased was staying alone, and she was last seen on Wednesday.”
Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with information to contact detective Sergeant Jobe on 073-739-0749 or SAPS CrimeStop number 08600-10111.
Hunt for killer of Cacadu woman, 92
Image: 123RF
