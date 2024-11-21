News

New Mitsubishi Outlander Sport will reach South Africa in January

It is part of new model onslaught that includes the Pajero Sport replacement

24 November 2024
Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor
The Outlander Sport will arrive in January 2025 as a B-segment SUV.
The Outlander Sport will arrive in January 2025 as a B-segment SUV.
Image: Supplied

Mitsubishi Motors will launch the Outlander Sport as the brand’s new compact SUV in South Africa early next year.

Known in some countries as the Xforce, it will replace the Mitsubishi ASX that has been on sale here since 2011. It is much smaller than the Mitsubishi Outlander midsize SUV, which was launched here in June 2023, and with a length of 4,390mm the Outlander Sport competes against B-segment crossovers such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Kia Seltos.

The detailed model line-up and pricing will be confirmed when the Indonesian-built car goes on local sale in January, but the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is powered by a normally aspirated 1.5l petrol engine, with outputs of 77kW and 141Nm feeding the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission.

It is a two-wheel drive but should be capable of mild off-road work due to its higher than average 222mm ground clearance and four drive modes, namely Normal, Gravel, Mud and Wet.

The DST concept was launched in October as a spacious seven-seater SUV with futuristic styling and a hi-tech interior.
The DST concept was launched in October as a spacious seven-seater SUV with futuristic styling and a hi-tech interior.
Image: Supplied

The Outlander Sport is part of a busy programme of new vehicle introductions for the Japanese brand over the next two years, spearheaded by the new-generation Triton one-tonne bakkie range that went on local sale this week. Speaking at the Triton media launch in Johannesburg, Mitsubishi Motors SA MD Thato Magasa announced several other vehicles headed our way:

  • The Xpander Cross seven-seat SUV will arrive in the first quarter of 2025. It is based on the standard Xpander that was launched here in 2021 but has SUV-inspired styling and is slightly wider with a higher ground clearance.
  • A midsize SUV called the DST is earmarked for a local launch in 2025 or 2026. The DST Concept had its global unveiling in October at the Philippine International Motor Show as a spacious seven-seater SUV with futuristic styling and a hi-tech interior. In South Africa it is likely to replace the Eclipse Cross, which was launched here in early 2019.
  • In South Africa the ageing Pajero Sport will be given a final facelift in the second quarter of 2025 with cosmetic tweaks to the exterior and interior. Next year it will be replaced globally by a new large 4x4 SUV with a more premium feel and possibly adopt a name change. While details are yet to be announced, it is expected to be a seven-seater SUV perched on the Triton bakkie’s ladder frame chassis, competing against the Ford Everest and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.
  • The Delica all-wheel-drive D:5 eight-seater MPV has been undergoing a feasibility study for a local launch and was shown at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in May. Mitsubishi hasn’t confirmed details but said if it went on sale locally it would be as a low-volume niche vehicle.

 

FIRST DRIVE | New Mitsubishi Triton enters SA's bakkie battlefield

Mitsubishi has launched its new Triton in SA as the sixth generation of a one-tonne bakkie first introduced locally as the Colt.
Lifestyle
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BAL Season 5 is coming soon!
MPC interest rate announcement