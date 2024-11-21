Mitsubishi Motors will launch the Outlander Sport as the brand’s new compact SUV in South Africa early next year.
Known in some countries as the Xforce, it will replace the Mitsubishi ASX that has been on sale here since 2011. It is much smaller than the Mitsubishi Outlander midsize SUV, which was launched here in June 2023, and with a length of 4,390mm the Outlander Sport competes against B-segment crossovers such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Kia Seltos.
The detailed model line-up and pricing will be confirmed when the Indonesian-built car goes on local sale in January, but the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is powered by a normally aspirated 1.5l petrol engine, with outputs of 77kW and 141Nm feeding the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission.
It is a two-wheel drive but should be capable of mild off-road work due to its higher than average 222mm ground clearance and four drive modes, namely Normal, Gravel, Mud and Wet.
New Mitsubishi Outlander Sport will reach South Africa in January
It is part of new model onslaught that includes the Pajero Sport replacement
Group motoring editor
Image: Supplied
Mitsubishi Motors will launch the Outlander Sport as the brand’s new compact SUV in South Africa early next year.
Known in some countries as the Xforce, it will replace the Mitsubishi ASX that has been on sale here since 2011. It is much smaller than the Mitsubishi Outlander midsize SUV, which was launched here in June 2023, and with a length of 4,390mm the Outlander Sport competes against B-segment crossovers such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Kia Seltos.
The detailed model line-up and pricing will be confirmed when the Indonesian-built car goes on local sale in January, but the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is powered by a normally aspirated 1.5l petrol engine, with outputs of 77kW and 141Nm feeding the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission.
It is a two-wheel drive but should be capable of mild off-road work due to its higher than average 222mm ground clearance and four drive modes, namely Normal, Gravel, Mud and Wet.
Image: Supplied
The Outlander Sport is part of a busy programme of new vehicle introductions for the Japanese brand over the next two years, spearheaded by the new-generation Triton one-tonne bakkie range that went on local sale this week. Speaking at the Triton media launch in Johannesburg, Mitsubishi Motors SA MD Thato Magasa announced several other vehicles headed our way:
FIRST DRIVE | New Mitsubishi Triton enters SA's bakkie battlefield
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos