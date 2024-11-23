Janse van Rensburg said during a search of the vehicle the members confiscated two bags of perlemoen.
Perlemoen worth R7m seized in Bluewater Bay
Port of Ngqura police members together with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) nabbed four suspects and confiscated perlemoen worth about R7m in Bluewater Bay on Friday afternoon.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, information was received of a vehicle transporting perlemoen in the Bluewater Bay area.
“The information was operationalised, and in a joint operation comprising officers and members from the Port of Ngqura and DFFE, they continued to the area of Bluewater Bay.
“While they were patrolling the area in search of the vehicle, at about 6pm, the members noticed a white Toyota Rav4.
“In an attempt to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away and a high-speed chase ensued.
“The vehicle drove into a garage in Whales Way, Bluewater Bay, but the members were able to stop behind them at the house,” she said.
Janse van Rensburg said during a search of the vehicle the members confiscated two bags of perlemoen.
They then continued to search the house where they found more perlemoen together with processing equipment.
A total 19,830 units of dry perlemoen was found inside the house with an estimated value of R6.4m.
In addition, they confiscated 3,985 units of wet perlemoen with an estimated value of R831,000.
“The total value of the perlemoen confiscated is about R7.2m.
“The Toyota Rav4 that was used for the transporting of the perlemoen was confiscated, and an undisclosed amount of cash was also seized,” she said.
The suspects, aged between 35 and 40, were detained on charges of contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act and illegal possession of perlemoen.
They will appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Monday.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata reiterated that illegal perlemoen activities remained a huge concern, and commended the SAPS Port of Ngqura and DFFE for their alertness in nabbing the suspects.
“Illegal perlemoen activity continues in Gqeberha, however SAPS members will leave no stone unturned as they clamp down on criminals,” Ncata said.
“The poaching of these molluscs can have a significant negative impact on the endangered species, so efforts to apprehend those involved is crucial.
“By apprehending perlemoen poachers, our officials are not only upholding the law but also sending a strong message that illegal activities like this will not be tolerated.”
