The Silapha2 National Intervention Team, assigned to investigate serious and violent crimes in the province, is on the hunt for a suspect wanted for questioning in connection with his business partner's murder on October 22.
According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, it is alleged that on Tuesday, October 22, the deceased, Jussain Muhamed D Mamun, was at his shop known as Mini Market B Humansdorp in Lourie when he was approached by two suspects.
The armed suspects then fatally shot Mamun, Nkohli said.
“The team, in conjunction with Thornhill detectives, investigated the matter, which led to the arrest of four men and the recovery of a getaway vehicle, a white VW Polo.
“Based on their investigations, they have reason to believe that Amin Alamin, a Bangladeshi national, would be able to assist the police in solving the murder case of his business partner,” Nkohli said.
The police are now urging anyone who may have information regarding Alamin's whereabouts to contact detective Sergeant Madinane on 079-626-6814, Crime Stop on 08600 1011, or the nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Police seek to question man on business partner's murder
Image: SUPPLIED
The Silapha2 National Intervention Team, assigned to investigate serious and violent crimes in the province, is on the hunt for a suspect wanted for questioning in connection with his business partner's murder on October 22.
According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, it is alleged that on Tuesday, October 22, the deceased, Jussain Muhamed D Mamun, was at his shop known as Mini Market B Humansdorp in Lourie when he was approached by two suspects.
The armed suspects then fatally shot Mamun, Nkohli said.
“The team, in conjunction with Thornhill detectives, investigated the matter, which led to the arrest of four men and the recovery of a getaway vehicle, a white VW Polo.
“Based on their investigations, they have reason to believe that Amin Alamin, a Bangladeshi national, would be able to assist the police in solving the murder case of his business partner,” Nkohli said.
The police are now urging anyone who may have information regarding Alamin's whereabouts to contact detective Sergeant Madinane on 079-626-6814, Crime Stop on 08600 1011, or the nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos