News

Three injured in light aircraft crash near Wonderboom Airport

By Ernest Mabuza - 24 November 2024
The plane crashed in Pretoria on Sunday morning and three on board suffered minor injuries.
The plane crashed in Pretoria on Sunday morning and three on board suffered minor injuries.
Image: Best Care Emergency Medical Service

Three people sustained minor injuries when a light aircraft crashed near Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria on Sunday.

Best Care Emergency Medical Service said at 10.28am it had responded to reports of an aircraft crash near the airport.

“Our team located the crash site in a field in the Sinoville/Annlin area. On arrival, we found three individuals on-board the aircraft: the pilot and two passengers. Thankfully, all sustained only minor injuries,” Best Care said in a statement. 

It said its advanced life support and cardiac response unit had navigated the difficult terrain to reach the site and provided immediate care.

“The patients were safely transported to the hospital for further evaluation.” 

It said the cause of the incident was under investigation 

TimesLIVE

At least three killed in Nigeria helicopter crash, oil firm NNPC says

At least three people died when a helicopter crashed in Nigeria on its way to an offshore oil production facility on Thursday, the state-owned oil ...
Africa
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BAL Season 5 is coming soon!
MPC interest rate announcement