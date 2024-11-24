Two cops wounded in shootout with heavily armed robbers

Two suspected robbers are expected to appear in the Libode magistrate’s court on Monday after a fierce gun battle left two policewomen wounded at the weekend.
An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from two safes during the shootout between police and heavily armed robbers in the Libode CBD.
Residents in the quiet and laid-back Eastern Cape town were awoken in the early hours of Saturday by the sound of gunfire, sending many into hiding.
A group of about 10 men, armed with high-calibre rifles, stormed a SuperSpar in the CBD at about 1.30am.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the robbers arrived at the chain store in two bakkies.
“They gained access to the premises and took two safes with an undisclosed large amount of money.
“A police van, which was on patrol, was fired at, and two police officials were injured and rushed to a Mthatha hospital for medical attention,” Mawisa said.
She said a prompt response by police led to the arrest of two suspects, aged between 25 and 38.
“After the robbery was reported, Tactical Response Team members worked tirelessly in searching for those responsible,” Mawisa said.
“On information gathered, they proceeded to the nearby Ntlaza locality and raided a certain homestead.
“They recovered a 9mm pistol belonging to the 38-year-old suspect and also found 192 live 9mm cartridges.
“He was arrested for contravening the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.”
“Upon searching, they found a 9mm pistol with ammunition in possession of a 25-year-old suspect, and he was later linked to the robbery.
“Both suspects are charged with business robbery, attack on police and attempted murder.”
Mawisa said more arrests were imminent.
On Sunday, it was business as usual in Libode, but some residents described the scene as “like a war zone”.
Mncedisi Ndamashe, a night guard at one of the businesses in the town, said: “There was heavy gunfire. I even thought the business I am guarding was under attack, as it sounded like the shooting was in the property.
“I took cover and hid in the dark, fearing for my life, as the shooting continued unstopped.
“Later, I heard spontaneous gunfire in the far distance, on the opposite side of town, and there were screeching tyres.”
Nomxolisa Mahanjana, a schoolteacher renting a flat in the area, said: “I was rudely woken up by gunfire.
“I thought there was a robbery in the mall, or we were being attacked.
“I was shaking with fear as the people kept on shooting, and I hid in the bathroom.”
SuperSpar employees declined to comment.
DispatchLIVE
Two cops wounded in shootout with heavily armed robbers
Two suspected robbers are expected to appear in the Libode magistrate’s court on Monday after a fierce gun battle left two policewomen wounded at the weekend.
An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from two safes during the shootout between police and heavily armed robbers in the Libode CBD.
Residents in the quiet and laid-back Eastern Cape town were awoken in the early hours of Saturday by the sound of gunfire, sending many into hiding.
A group of about 10 men, armed with high-calibre rifles, stormed a SuperSpar in the CBD at about 1.30am.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the robbers arrived at the chain store in two bakkies.
“They gained access to the premises and took two safes with an undisclosed large amount of money.
“A police van, which was on patrol, was fired at, and two police officials were injured and rushed to a Mthatha hospital for medical attention,” Mawisa said.
She said a prompt response by police led to the arrest of two suspects, aged between 25 and 38.
“After the robbery was reported, Tactical Response Team members worked tirelessly in searching for those responsible,” Mawisa said.
“On information gathered, they proceeded to the nearby Ntlaza locality and raided a certain homestead.
“They recovered a 9mm pistol belonging to the 38-year-old suspect and also found 192 live 9mm cartridges.
“He was arrested for contravening the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.”
“Upon searching, they found a 9mm pistol with ammunition in possession of a 25-year-old suspect, and he was later linked to the robbery.
“Both suspects are charged with business robbery, attack on police and attempted murder.”
Mawisa said more arrests were imminent.
On Sunday, it was business as usual in Libode, but some residents described the scene as “like a war zone”.
Mncedisi Ndamashe, a night guard at one of the businesses in the town, said: “There was heavy gunfire. I even thought the business I am guarding was under attack, as it sounded like the shooting was in the property.
“I took cover and hid in the dark, fearing for my life, as the shooting continued unstopped.
“Later, I heard spontaneous gunfire in the far distance, on the opposite side of town, and there were screeching tyres.”
Nomxolisa Mahanjana, a schoolteacher renting a flat in the area, said: “I was rudely woken up by gunfire.
“I thought there was a robbery in the mall, or we were being attacked.
“I was shaking with fear as the people kept on shooting, and I hid in the bathroom.”
SuperSpar employees declined to comment.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos