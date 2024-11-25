“The vast majority are living healthy lives. If a seal is ashore in a public place, away from the colony or other seals and appears in any way weak, unwell or aggressive, and does not show the species-appropriate flee response on approach, it should be treated with caution, as there is a small but significant chance the seal could be infected by the rabies virus,” he said.
Cape fur seals face 'incidents of brutality' amid rabies outbreak
Image: 123RF/znm
The outbreak of rabies virus in Cape fur seals has left the creatures vulnerable to abuse by some beachgoers setting dogs on them and pelting them with stones.
The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment said it was alarmed by people also teasing seals for “social media” content.
Spokesperson Peter Mbelengwa said on Sunday the department was “concerned about increasing incidents of harassment by the public of Cape fur seals along the coast”.
“Incidents of brutality towards seals appear to be on the rise since the rabies virus was detected in the Cape fur seal population,” said Mbelengwa.
“These incidents include allowing dogs to approach or attack resting seals; throwing stones at seals; enticing seals to chase people for social media footage, teasing seals for photo opportunities; hitting seals; feeding seals for financial gain to allow for photo opportunities with seals.”
Mbelengwa said Cape fur seals were abundant and played an important role in the marine system.
Beachgoers urged to be cautious as authorities confirm rabies in 24 Cape fur seals
“The vast majority are living healthy lives. If a seal is ashore in a public place, away from the colony or other seals and appears in any way weak, unwell or aggressive, and does not show the species-appropriate flee response on approach, it should be treated with caution, as there is a small but significant chance the seal could be infected by the rabies virus,” he said.
“If this is the case, the seal may act unpredictably towards members of the public or their dogs. In these cases, the authorities should be informed immediately, and the public should keep a distance of at least 15 metres.”
Mbelengwa urged beachgoers to keep their dogs on a leash to prevent them from approaching or attacking seals. He said such actions not only constituted criminal behaviour but could also facilitate the spread of rabies if the dog was bitten.
“The department wishes to remind the public that the Threatened or Protected Marine Species Regulations, 2017, lists seals as a protected species. Therefore, the types of physical interaction with and feeding of seals described above are not only dangerous for the humans and seals involved but prohibited and therefore a criminal offence,” he said.
“The department emphasises that the activities taking place at Hout Bay harbour constitute harassment and illegal feeding, which are criminal offences. To avoid prosecution and to ensure public safety, members of the public are asked not to participate in these illegal activities.
“There are measures in place to rehabilitate or provide medical care to any seal should the need arise, as well as to handle suspected rabies cases.”
