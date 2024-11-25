ChildSafe SA launched in East London
ChildSafe SA has opened its first Eastern Cape branch in the Buffalo City Metro and caregivers and childcare professionals have already been taken through their new transformative capacity development programme on how to reduce preventable injuries to children...
