The SA Police Service continues to lose members, with 17 officers losing their lives as a result of crime between July and September 2024.
This was revealed by police minister Senzo Mchunu during the presentation of the second quarter crime statistics in Parktown on Monday.
Mchunu, leading police top brass, made opening remarks before a detailed breakdown of the statistics by Maj-Gen Norman Sekhukhune.
"[Of the] 17 police officers murdered, 13 were off-duty and four were on-duty. The directorate (Hawks) arrested 17 suspects and secured seven convictions, including four life sentences.
“ We have been exploring the possibility of how the police service can assist families with civil claims against those responsible for the murder of police officers. This initiative aims to ensure justice is served, not only through criminal proceedings but also by holding perpetrators financially accountable for the pain and loss they have caused.
“We have made provision for capacity in our revised structure to achieve this,” Sekhukhune said.
The police minister revealed murders went down by 5.8%, translating to a decrease of 400 from 6,945 during the same period in 2023.
While most contact crimes, including the overall category, went down, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and common assault increased. The first went up by 2.2%, from 6,911 during the same period last year to 7,061, while the second increased by 1% from 42,297 over the three-month period in 2023 to 42,721.
CRIME STATS | 17 police officers murdered from July to September 2024
Image: GARETH WILSON
