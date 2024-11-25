South Africa appears to be regressing in its fight against gender-based violence (GBV) as 957 women were murdered between July and September 2024.
This is an increase of 8.6%, or 76 more from 881 during the same period in 2023. The 2023 figure was a decline from 989 in 2022.
Police Maj-Gen Norman Sekhukhune provided a detailed breakdown of the second quarter crime statistics for the 2024/2025 financial year.
He also revealed that 1,567 more women were victims of attempted murder, up by 53 from 1,514 in 2023. In 2022, this figure stood at 1,277.
For assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), 35 fewer cases were reported. This translates to a 0.2% decrease from 14,401 during the same period in 2023 to 14,366.
CRIME STATS | 957 women and 315 children murdered between July and September
Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
South Africa appears to be regressing in its fight against gender-based violence (GBV) as 957 women were murdered between July and September 2024.
This is an increase of 8.6%, or 76 more from 881 during the same period in 2023. The 2023 figure was a decline from 989 in 2022.
Police Maj-Gen Norman Sekhukhune provided a detailed breakdown of the second quarter crime statistics for the 2024/2025 financial year.
He also revealed that 1,567 more women were victims of attempted murder, up by 53 from 1,514 in 2023. In 2022, this figure stood at 1,277.
For assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), 35 fewer cases were reported. This translates to a 0.2% decrease from 14,401 during the same period in 2023 to 14,366.
Policewoman wounded in suspected GBV case, man fatally shot
In the children's category, 22 more children were murdered during the three-month period. This is an increase of 7.5% from 293 in 2023 to 315 this year.
A whopping 129 more attempted murder cases were reported in this category as well, representing a 35.7% increase, from 361 in 2023 to 490 this year.
Assault GBH cases involving children also increased by 6.8%, up by 124 from 1,820 during the same period in 2023 to 1,944 this year.
Speaking earlier, police minister Senzo Mchunu said: “GBV, which has become a national priority crime, requires our distinct focus as it continues to devastate families and communities.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos