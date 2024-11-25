A range of contact crimes, including murder and rape, saw a decline between July and September.
This was revealed by police minister Senzo Mchunu during the release of the second quarter crime statistics for the 2024/2025 financial year.
Mchunu also reflected on his first 100 days in office as well as the police's key achievements since the start of the seventh administration.
Speaking ahead of the detailed breakdown of the statistics, the minister said: “Focusing on contact crimes, the statistics indicate that murder decreased by 5.8%, sexual offences by 2.5%, and robbery with aggravating circumstances by 8.8%.
“Additionally, rape decreased by 3.1% while robbery at residential premises and non-residential premises decreased by 1.3% and 21.1%, respectively.”
CRIME STATS | Murder down 5.8% while rape declines by 3.1%
Reporter
Image: WERNER HILLS
A range of contact crimes, including murder and rape, saw a decline between July and September.
This was revealed by police minister Senzo Mchunu during the release of the second quarter crime statistics for the 2024/2025 financial year.
Mchunu also reflected on his first 100 days in office as well as the police's key achievements since the start of the seventh administration.
Speaking ahead of the detailed breakdown of the statistics, the minister said: “Focusing on contact crimes, the statistics indicate that murder decreased by 5.8%, sexual offences by 2.5%, and robbery with aggravating circumstances by 8.8%.
“Additionally, rape decreased by 3.1% while robbery at residential premises and non-residential premises decreased by 1.3% and 21.1%, respectively.”
Highest number of extortion cases reported in Eastern Cape
Contact crime decreased by 3.%, property-related crime saw a reduction of 9.9%, and other serious crime decreased by 3.4%.
Mchunu said 17 community-reported serious crimes also “showed an overall decline of 5.1%” during this period.
“Despite these gains, the persistence of high crime rates underscores the urgency of doubling our efforts in law enforcement, prevention and community involvement.
“Since the inception of the [new] administration, divisions which we have sought to strengthen are our crime intelligence, technology and forensics. In all three, we are not where we should be.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos