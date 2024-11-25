Andy Davis, chairperson of the nonprofit organisation Friends of Table Mountain, echoed Osman's concerns.
“While we appreciate the efforts of law enforcement agencies, more needs to be done to achieve international standards of crime-free status and ensure visible policing in less frequented areas,” said Davis.
Davis said while high-tourist volume areas like Lion's Head and Tafelberg Road received significant attention, lesser-visited areas were neglected. SANParks spokesperson JP Louw acknowledged the recent surge in crime on Table Mountain.
“We are aware of the incident involving two German tourists on Kalk Bay trail on Thursday, near the Echo Valley area,” said Louw.
“Table Mountain National Park rangers and the South African Police Service responded immediately and assisted the victims. One of the victims was treated at the scene by paramedics and returned to their accommodation. The SAPS is investigating the matter further.
“The safety and security of visitors remain a top priority, and SANParks has begun implementing measures that are yielding positive results in combating criminal activities.”
German tourist 'stabbed in the face’ on Table Mountain National Park trail
Image: 123RF/supernam
A German tourist has emerged as one of the latest victims of crime after being robbed and stabbed in the face in Table Mountain National Park.
TimesLIVE has learnt that the man and his wife were accosted by three male suspects on Thursday.
SANParks and Take Back Our Mountains Movement (TBOM) confirmed the incident. TBOM founder and chairperson Taahir Osman described the frequency of attacks as concerning.
“The area has seen brutal attacks in the past, including a fatal stabbing in 2018. Recently, trails leading up Kalk Bay and Muizenberg off Boyes Drive have been frequent targets for muggings, leaving hikers, runners and tourists fearful for their safety,” said Osman.
“We still run a successful Table Mountain security alert group and provide information to the Table Mountain operations room. However, Table Mountain requires constant policing, CCTV and community engagement to combat crime.”
Four accused of robbing German tourist plead not guilty to all charges
