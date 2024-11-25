A Gauteng sports enthusiast has struck it big, claiming a life-changing division 1 jackpot of R3,492,083.60 on Sportstake 8 from last Monday's draw.
Alongside the Division 1 prize, he secured payouts across four other prize divisions, collectively pushing his total winnings to an impressive R3.5m.
The winner plans to use part of his bonanza to travel to Abu Dhabi for the Formula 1 Grand Prix.
“This would not have been possible without my jackpot win. I also plan to invest in my son’s education and save the rest,” said the Johannesburg entrepreneur.
Ithuba said the excited Johannesburg resident, who placed a R288 wager on the National Lottery website, visited Ithuba’s offices to claim his prize last Tuesday.
The frequent participant in National Lottery games previously won just more than R100,000 on PowerBall.
“I played on Friday, November 15, and while lying in bed on Monday morning, I decided to check the game results. To my amazement, I realised my selections matched the winning outcomes. Shortly after, I received a text message confirming I had won,” he said.
Man plans to invest in son’s education after bagging R3.5m Sportstake 8 Jackpot
Reporter
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
More than R257m in lottery prizes unclaimed: check your tickets
According to Ithuba, unlike the soccer-based Sportstake 13 game, where participants predict full match outcomes, Sportstake 8 requires a different strategy and deeper game insights.
“Players must predict the outcomes of both the first and second halves of the games,” Ithuba said.
The passionate supporter of Kaizer Chiefs, Real Madrid and Manchester City shared his excitement at taking on the challenge of predicting winners for both halves of the games.
He described the thrill of being the “top dog of the game” and walking away with the jackpot.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said this is the highest Sportstake 8 jackpot in the history of the game.
“We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible win with a passionate sports enthusiast,” she said.
Meanwhile, Ithuba has announced that the R19m lotto jackpot has been won by a lucky participant who played at a Spar in Rustenburg.
Mabuza has urged participants to check their tickets.
“The winner purchased their ticket for R60 and manually selected their numbers. We urge all participants who played lotto at a Spar in the Rustenburg area to check their tickets,” she said.
TimesLIVE
