Tensions rising over Cofimvaba land claim
A row over who is entitled to receive a title deed for the Ncorha-Qhumanco Irrigation Scheme land claim in Cofimvaba has deeply divided community members and traditional leaders in the area, with escalating fears of possible bloodshed among the 2,000 land claimants...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.