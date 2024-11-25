News

WATCH LIVE | 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign launch

By TimesLIVE - 25 November 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Watch the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

The campaign is held from November 25 to December 10 every year and aims to raise awareness of the negative impact violence and abuse have on women and children.

