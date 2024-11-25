News

WATER CRISIS SPECIAL REPORT | DYING OF THIRST IN DEMOCRACY

Thirty years on and 1.4 million EC people are being denied their constitutional human right to safe water. As a result of shocking government negligence, multimillion-rand water supply projects are vandalised and abandoned; when the money runs dry, desperate communities have to get back on the trail to dirty streams and stagnant water

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI and SINO MAJANGAZA - 25 November 2024

“I beg you, president Ramaphosa, help us get clean water!”..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BAL Season 5 is coming soon!
MPC interest rate announcement