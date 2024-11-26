Dismay as stock-theft accused escapes from police custody
The ability of police to curb violence and stock theft in the province has been questioned after a man, arrested in connection with the torching of a headman’s homestead and the theft of 11 cows, escaped from police custody...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.