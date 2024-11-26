Four die in Willowvale shootings

AmaJingqi traditional council head Nkosi Lonwaba Dumalisile said residents of surrounding villages had joined forces in a co-ordinated manhunt, blocking all exits from their villages in the hope of apprehending the gunmen.
“Communities worked in unison to ensure these criminals, heavily armed with automatic rifles, were apprehended.”
Dumalisile said when the fleeing gunmen were cornered in his village they had opened fire on the locals.
Mawisa confirmed the second shooting.
“Police were at the [first] crime scene at Mahasana location about 11.50pm on Sunday when they received a report of another shooting ... they were shown two victims ...
“It is alleged the shooting in Dumalisile happened as the community gathered at the Ngadla turn-off and waited for the suspects [who were fleeing Masana].
“While waiting, three people appeared and opened fire.
“Two victims, aged 67 and 78, sustained bullet wounds in the head and chest. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police are investigating but no arrests have been made.
Dumalisile said the two elderly victims had both died in hospital, and one of the suspects had also been killed.
“We sadly lost the lives of three law-abiding citizens, innocent people who were killed fighting crime to ensure the safety of their communities. They are heroes who died with their boots on.
“The fourth death is that of a suspect, part of the gang terrorising communities, disturbing the peace, involved in robberies and killing people.”
Four people died in two fierce gun battles after a business robbery in Willowvale on Sunday night.
The shootings were spread across Mahasana and the nearby Dumalisile villages on the outskirts of Willowvale.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the shootings had occurred two hours apart.
“Police are investigating a case of murder after an incident in the Mahasana administrative area at about 10pm,” Mawisa said.
“It is alleged a 21-year-old shop owner was in his shop when he noticed unfamiliar faces.
“He ran away and organised local people. When the local people and the shop owner arrived, they did not see anyone at the shop.
“They decided to go to a junction to block the suspects’ [exit] and thought they were using a car.
“While they were still waiting, the suspects appeared from the bushes and opened fire on them.
“Most ran for their lives, but the shop owner was hit in the upper body and died at the scene.
“Two vehicles used by the deceased and the local men had their windows and windscreens shattered.”
Community leaders said the three who died had been from the villages of Ntlahlane and Ngandla.
Dumalisile said the villagers needed to join forces against crime.
“Gun violence is happening in the town, where gangs are killing each other over drug and extortion turfs, and there is also the taxi violence.
“Now, because the police are on their heels, men are robbing our shops and taverns, killing people.
“This gun violence is spilling over to our rural communities.
“We all need to be united against crime. Police alone, without our community support and activism, cannot win the war against crime.
“Criminals are in our communities. We know them and must work with police to flush them out.”
Dumalisile said the weekend’s killings had come after an orgy of robberies and shootings in the Mahasana and Dumalisile administrative areas.
On Friday, the communities of Willowvale will march against gun violence, and police minister Senzo Mchunu is expected to be present to receive the community’s memorandum after a number of mass shootings in the area in recent months.
