Kremlin warns West on returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine
Spokesperson says Moscow could consider such a transfer to be tantamount to an attack on Russia
Discussion in the West about arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons is “absolutely irresponsible”, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, in response to a report in the New York Times citing unidentified officials who suggested such a possibility.
The New York Times reported last week that some unidentified Western officials had suggested US President Joe Biden could give Ukraine nuclear weapons before he leaves office.
“Several officials even suggested that Mr Biden could return nuclear weapons to Ukraine that were taken from it after the fall of the Soviet Union. That would be an instant and enormous deterrent. But such a step would be complicated and have serious implications,” the newspaper wrote.
Asked about the report, Peskov told reporters: “These are absolutely irresponsible arguments of people who have a poor understanding of reality and who do not feel a shred of responsibility when making such statements. We also note that all of these statements are anonymous.”
Earlier, senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev said that if the West supplied nuclear weapons to Ukraine then Moscow could consider such a transfer to be tantamount to an attack on Russia, providing grounds for a nuclear response.
Reuters
