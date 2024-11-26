The state intends to oppose bail for a 32-year-old woman charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to police.
The woman appeared in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Monday.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the charges stem from allegations that on November 10 2024 the mother sold her two-year-old son to unidentified individuals.
NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on November 13 the woman allegedly reported a false case to police, claiming t unknown men had kidnapped her son in a vehicle.
Mother in court for allegedly selling her two-year-old son
Police efforts to locate the child are ongoing
Reporter
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek/ Stock photo
The state intends to oppose bail for a 32-year-old woman charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to police.
The woman appeared in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Monday.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the charges stem from allegations that on November 10 2024 the mother sold her two-year-old son to unidentified individuals.
NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on November 13 the woman allegedly reported a false case to police, claiming t unknown men had kidnapped her son in a vehicle.
Internal probe after cops release 'human trafficking victims' before taking their statements
Mahanjana said during the police investigation, it was uncovered the kidnapping claim was false.
“The woman later confessed to fabricating the story. She was y arrested on November 19 and has been in custody since her arrest. The whereabouts of the child remains unknown, and police efforts to locate him are ongoing,” she said.
The case has been postponed to November 29 for a possible bail application.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos