Seven appear in court for Lusikisiki massacre
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Mzukisi Ndamase, the alleged mastermind behind the September 28 Lusikisiki massacre, has called for the murder charges against him to be withdrawn.
Ndamase, 46, denied involvement in the offence.
Ndamase and six others — Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing 21 charges.
The charges include 19 counts of murder and three of possession of firearms and ammunition.
Ndamase, who is already serving a life sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder, was arrested in connection with the massacre.
He was labelled as the mastermind who orchestrated the crime from within the prison cells.
Man serving life for murder in court for Lusikisiki massacre
In court, Ndamase requested that the murder charges be withdrawn.
“I am not involved in this offence,” he said.
“I have been in prison since 2007 and prison is a state institution.
“I never committed the offence.”
Ndamase chose to represent himself, while the other six accused opted for legal aid representation.
Prosecutor Nkululeko Mathenjwa said the state would rely on confessions, ballistic results, cellphone records and bank records to build its case.
The trial has been set for February 17-28.
Mathenjwa said all the accused were charged for a common purpose and would face 19 counts of murder, unlawful possession of three AK47 assault rifles, a 243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle and 82 live rounds of ammunition.
“Excluding a pathologist, we will call no fewer than four expert witnesses,” he said.
Paya and Nomdlembu were arrested in Flagstaff on October 17 with the four rifles and ammunition allegedly moved after the September 28 shooting in Ngobozana village.
Ndende and Hintsa were arrested in Port Shepstone, while Abi was apprehended in East London on October 16.
Myekethe was arrested on October 7 at his Mthimde village home in Lusikisiki’s Mamfengwini administrative area.
Lusikisiki massacre accused abandon bail bids
Ndamase was the last person to be arrested and he was moved from the Wellington prison in Mthatha after cellphones were allegedly found in his cell on two consecutive days and was placed at the Ebhongweni C-Max in Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal.
Though Ndamase was discouraged from not having a lawyer, with the magistrate saying that he could face 19 life terms for the murders, and 25 years for possession of firearms, he insisted on representing himself.
After volumes of copies of dockets were handed to him, the magistrate postponed the matter to December 12 for Ndamase to make the final decision. The matter will be heard in Mbizana.
Police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene expressed satisfaction with the arrests and the court proceedings.
A reward has been issued for the arrest of one suspect still at large.
“We believe the eighth suspect is the last in the matter,” Mene said.
