It was the first time marine rangers were recognised as a category at the awards.
Hauvette was recognised for her extraordinary dedication to marine conservation, leading stranding responses [helping stranded animals], law enforcement, biodiversity monitoring and community engagement.
“As co-ordinator of the Plett Stranding Network, she manages hundreds of annual strandings, from seals and birds to endangered turtles, often stabilising animals at her own home,” said CapeNature.
“CapeNature is very proud of Chanel and the commendable work she does as a senior marine ranger. Awards like these shine a light on the selfless and tireless efforts of our rangers to conserve our wildlife amid a myriad challenges,” said CapeNature CEO Dr Ashley Naidoo.
Prince Albert said in a video message: “Every year we are reminded of the dedication, commitment and resilience required to be a ranger in Africa. It is particularly exciting to be recognising marine rangers this year who do such inspiring work on our oceans and coastlines to conserve our marine resources.”
TimesLIVE
CapeNature marine ranger recognised for 'extraordinary dedication'
Awards patron Prince Albert of Monaco said, 'We are reminded of the dedication, commitment and resilience required to be a ranger in Africa'
Image: Supplied
Overwhelmed and grateful.
Chanel Hauvette used these words to describe being crowned winner of the “Best Marine Ranger” category of the 2024 African Conservation Awards.
“I’m overwhelmed and grateful. The fire in my soul has been fuelled by this prestigious award,” said the senior marine ranger from CapeNature’s Robberg Nature Reserve and Marine Protected Area near Plettenberg Bay on the Garden Route.
The awards were hosted by the Game Rangers’ Association of Africa as an opportunity to celebrate outstanding work by African conservationists. Prince Albert of Monaco is the patron of the African Conservation Awards.
“Marine conservation is my drive, my purpose, and is a career that defines me. It empowers me to change all the things I care most deeply about — people having equitable access to nature, undoing some of the worst damage we’ve brought to pass so that wildlife and people can have space to thrive, and securing a positive, hopeful future for generations to come,” said Hauvette.
It started with just two giraffes, but Amakhala is now the ultimate safari experience
It was the first time marine rangers were recognised as a category at the awards.
Hauvette was recognised for her extraordinary dedication to marine conservation, leading stranding responses [helping stranded animals], law enforcement, biodiversity monitoring and community engagement.
“As co-ordinator of the Plett Stranding Network, she manages hundreds of annual strandings, from seals and birds to endangered turtles, often stabilising animals at her own home,” said CapeNature.
“CapeNature is very proud of Chanel and the commendable work she does as a senior marine ranger. Awards like these shine a light on the selfless and tireless efforts of our rangers to conserve our wildlife amid a myriad challenges,” said CapeNature CEO Dr Ashley Naidoo.
Prince Albert said in a video message: “Every year we are reminded of the dedication, commitment and resilience required to be a ranger in Africa. It is particularly exciting to be recognising marine rangers this year who do such inspiring work on our oceans and coastlines to conserve our marine resources.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos