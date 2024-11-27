eThekwini’s hopes of a “bumper” holiday season have taken a knock after the closure of 10 beaches due to excessive E coli levels.
This emerged during the meeting of the executive committee on Tuesday, a day before the city planned to launch its state of readiness to host visitors this holiday.
The city's central beaches, which are popular domestic holiday destinations — Wedge, South, North, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Country Club, Thekwini and Laguna beaches — are most affected as they constitute eight of the 10 closed beaches.
Only three beaches (uShaka, Point and Addington) along the beachfront promenade are deemed safe for swimming.
The two closed beaches outside Durban central are Ansteys and Reunion in the southern part of the city.
None of the northern beaches, which are popular with local and international tourists, are affected.
eThekwini's 'bumper' festive season shaky as 10 beaches closed, 13 open
Image: 123RF
Image: eThekwini municipality
The city said more than 30 swimming pools in different parts of the city are open for swimming.
Mayor Cyril Xaba called for a weekly assessment of beach water quality to ensure the safety of residents and tourists.
“As we move into the festive season we should be testing the beach water quality more often to ensure that our beaches are safe for visitors to enjoy,” he told committee members.
“We have had challenges in the past, but the city has made significant efforts to ensure our beaches are in pristine condition. We are hoping for a bumper festive season this December. Visitors must be assured that aside from beaches, there are many other attractions throughout the city.”
Xaba will on Wednesday launch the city’s state of readiness for the festive season. The programme will include activations along the beach promenade and the inspection of recreational facilities.
The city council recently approved R5.4m for upgrading and a makeover of the Durban’s beachfront before the festive season as it looks to host more than 1.3-million holidaymakers, with a forecasted occupancy rate of 65% from December to February.
