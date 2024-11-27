When appearing in court on Wednesday, Longwe claimed his failure to appear recently was due to him “feeling sick” and he said he informed his aunt.
Longwe Twala does more time behind bars after arrest for contempt of court
Longwe Twala, son of musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday for being in contempt of court.
Longwe was arrested in Diepkloof on Tuesday after a warrant of arrest was issued for him when he failed to appear in court on October 29.
In September, Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house while on drugs and stole clothes, household items and equipment worth more than R200,000.
He was released from custody on warning by the same court last month after his lawyers argued he was “not a flight risk and was determined to attend all court proceedings”.
LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe
When appearing in court on Wednesday, Longwe claimed his failure to appear recently was due to him “feeling sick” and he said he informed his aunt.
“Longwe Twala gave the court the reason that he was sick and informed his aunt, but failed to provide proof that he consulted a doctor. The investigating officer has to get a statement from the aunt to confirm what he said in court,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
While Longwe remains in custody he plans to apply for bail.
Mjonondwane said: “The process of him applying for bail is within his rights, however the court will make a ruling in terms of the hearing of him being in contempt of court.
“It's in the hands of the court. He has the right to apply for bail, and the state must respond to his application. It is likely the state will oppose his release on bail. He has shown he cannot be trusted.”
He is set to appear in court again on December 4.
