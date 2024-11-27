News

WATCH | A financial historian’s warning about the AI boom

By Reuters - 27 November 2024

Artificial intelligence hopes have unleashed an investment frenzy, propelling chip giant Nvidia’s value to $3.5 trillion.

Mathematician Andrew Odlyzko explores parallels with the 1990s dot-com bubble and Britain’s railway mania of the 1840s.

