WATER CRISIS SPECIAL REPORT | Cop with a golden heart keeps his area supplied with affordable water
Taking R61,000 from his savings, retired Mount Fletcher police station commander Mthetheleli Damane paid to have a borehole sunk in his backyard...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.