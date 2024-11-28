Affordability crisis continues: Cost of household food basket for November up

The Household Affordability Index has revealed troubling news for South African families this November with Springbok in the Northern Cape topping the list for the highest household food basket cost at R5,789.39.

The index also showed that the national average cost of the household food basket for November 2024 stood at R5,361.04.



This reflects a slight increase of R12.39 from R5.,348.65 in October 2024 and a larger year-on-year rise of R46.40 from November 2023 at R5,314.63.



Other major cities such as Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, and Pietermaritzburg also saw varying increases in the cost of their respective food baskets for November 2024 which were as follows:

Johannesburg: R5,556.44

Durban: R5,306.38

Cape Town: R5,260.43

Pietermaritzburg: R5,004.28

Mtubatuba: R5,422.65

The rising cost of basic goods — tracked by the index from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries — highlights the ongoing affordability crisis for many households.



As the months of November and December are notoriously difficult for South African families, the index notes the additional financial strain placed on households during this period. “The months of November and December are difficult ones for families. December is an important cultural/religious moment in the lives of most South Africans. It is a time to be together as families and it puts enormous amounts of financial pressure on adults to have something to contribute,” according to the index.

The index also indicated the additional financial burden of extra food purchases, Christmas clothing and back-to-school expenses in January compounded the pressure. “Attempts to get loans are also hard at this time of the year as families will have exhausted most avenues and are heavily indebted at year-end. December and January are extraordinary months where so much more money is needed.



"Children are home for close to a month and a half and more food is needed in the home. January with all the pressure of setting up children for the New School Year lays heavily on parents’ shoulders.”