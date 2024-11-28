Eastern Cape once again top of murder list
Eastern Cape police face festive season wave of domestic violence after latest stats
What structures support and monitor them as they work, ask ZIYANDA ZWENI and GLENN HOLLANDS
Once again, the Eastern Cape has been named SA’s murder capital in the latest quarterly crime stats, just as the festive season starts, with its traditional increase in alcohol-fuelled gender-based violence...
