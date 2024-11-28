News

Eastern Cape once again top of murder list

Eastern Cape police face festive season wave of domestic violence after latest stats

What structures support and monitor them as they work, ask ZIYANDA ZWENI and GLENN HOLLANDS

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI and GLENN HOLLANDS - 28 November 2024

Once again, the Eastern Cape has been named SA’s murder capital in the latest quarterly crime stats, just as the festive season starts, with its traditional increase in alcohol-fuelled gender-based violence...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane | Phala Phala | Gender Based Violence
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | How will Chiefs shape up after the Fifa break?