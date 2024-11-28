eThekwini has partnered with event organisers to host 15 signature events from December 1 until January 4.
Xaba said the projected economic impact from the expected 1.3-million visitors to the city will be an occupancy rate that will rise to 75%, direct spend of R2.5bn and a GDP contribution of R6.3bn.
“Most importantly, this growth translates into over 11,000 jobs, reaffirming tourism’s vital role in driving economic recovery and growth.”
For the festive season period to be a success, Xaba said the city will prioritise the safety and security of both residents and visitors. To achieve this, the metro police will work with other law enforcement agencies — including the SAPS, Road Traffic Inspectorate and private security companies — to maintain high visibility in tourism sites and areas that have been identified as crime hotspots.
“We are confident that this collaboration will improve the safety of our visitors and residents,” said Xaba
The city will also partner with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to deal with crime against tourists. “This is an ongoing and integrated programme that is aligned to the smart city law enforcement programme.”
eThekwini reopens more beaches as festive season kicks off
City hopes to rake in R2.5b in tourism spend, says mayor Cyril Xaba
eThekwini has reiterated its promise of a bumper festive season after reopening six of its popular central beaches along the beachfront promenade that had been temporarily closed after marked improvements in the latest water quality results.
The six were among eight central beaches, and 10 in total, that were temporarily closed earlier this week after water quality assessments found excessive amounts of E coli bacteria. This has taken the number of beaches deemed to be safe for swimming to 19 of the city’s 23 beaches.
Speaking during the official launch of Durban’s festive season management plan in uShaka Marine World on Wednesday, mayor Cyril Xaba said the city will continue conducting regular assessments of beach water quality.
“As we edge closer to the festive season, we continue to monitor and conduct weekly assessment of beach water quality to ensure that residents and visitors are kept abreast of the test results,” he said.
Only the Bay of Plenty and Battery Beach remain closed for swimming in the central area, along with Ansteys and Reunion in the southern part of the city, as investigations to trace the source of pollution continue.
Xaba said aside from the beaches, more than 30 swimming pools throughout the city are open for swimming.
“We are confident of a bumper festive season this December and visitors must be assured that apart from beaches, there are many other attractions and hidden gems throughout the city.”
The launch was preceded by an inspection of a new children's play area at Moses Mabhida People’s Park and the children’s swimming pool on the beachfront.
Xaba said the city had procured 200,000 armbands and would erect seven tents along the beachfront to accommodate children who get separated from their parents. It has also secured an overnight facility for such children.
The city has earmarked three shelters operating in the city to house the homeless at Block AK, the Jewish Club and Strollers. “This is a crucial intervention because some, especially those who have become drug addicts, end up resorting to crime.”
Xaba said road safety was also a priority and they would be clamping down on drinking and driving, as well as reckless driving, with roadblocks throughout the city. He said they will close certain roads and provide a free park-and-ride facility every 30 minutes throughout the festive season.
An additional 500 new metro police officers will be released from training in the next few days, in addition to the recent procurement of more than 170 high-performance vehicles for 24/7 patrol.
“Other specialised units will be on horseback and bicycles in various tourism sites, assisted by CCTV camera monitoring and surveillance.”
The city is also finalising the recruitment of 540 seasonal workers to be deployed at various tourist hotspots.
