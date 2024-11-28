Girl, 13, was allegedly raped by lawyer but granny did not go to police

The maternal grandmother of a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly repeatedly raped by a Heidelberg attorney, Carel Benjamin Schoeman, 35, knew about the allegation but did not report it to the police or social workers.

This was revealed by investigating officer Capt Veronica Banks during a cross-examination on Thursday at the Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

“It came to light that the grandmother knew about the allegation and did not report to the police or any social worker.

“At that stage, while I was busy with my investigations — it did not seem as if the grandmother was taking the child's safety into consideration,” she testified.

The 38-year-old mother who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children is accused of forcing her minor daughters into prostitution.

Her co-accused, Schoeman, is alleged to have “bought” the minor girl who was 13 years old at the time of the crimes.