Race to reopen the Stoep’s toilets for festive season
BCM officials spurred into action after five-month shutdown of facilities at popular beachfront park
A lack of funding for toilet paper and cleaning supplies led to a five-month shutdown of the public toilets at the multimillion-rand “Stoep” recreation park, but the Buffalo City Metro has now pledged to reopen the facilities for the festive season...
