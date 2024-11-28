A winning lotto plus 2 ticket of R10.9m purchased at South Gate Spar in Pietermaritzburg remains unclaimed.
Ithuba confirmed that the November 23 draw was won by a Pietermaritzburg participant, played through a quick pick selection.
The National Lottery operator said it is waiting for the winner to come forward, expecting them to claim their prize before the end of the week.
“We are always excited to see our participants win these life-changing jackpots. We encourage all players in the Pietermaritzburg area who played at South Gate Spar to check their tickets and claim their winnings,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.
Ithuba said another lucky participant won a R2.7m lotto jackpot in the same draw, having also used the quick pick option through their banking app.
It said the daily lotto jackpot of R500 000 was won by a participant who played through their banking app with a quick pick selection.
Search is on for R10.9m lotto jackpot winner
According to Ithuba, the winning ticket was purchased at South Gate Spar in Pietermaritzburg
Reporter
Image: 123RF/tawhy
Mabuza congratulated the winners.
“Congratulations to our recent lotto, lotto plus 2 and daily lotto winners. We are excited to welcome them to visit the Ithuba offices so that we may assist them as they begin this new chapter,” Mabuza said.
According to Mabuza, more R257m in National Lottery prizes remain unclaimed since October.
“Players should act quickly, as prizes not claimed within the 365-day claim period are forfeited and redirected to community causes through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF),” she said.
