WATCH | NASA astronauts gear up for a zero gravity Thanksgiving feast

By Reuters - 28 November 2024

NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore, Don Pettit and Nick Hague offered a glimpse of their festive space meal for Thanksgiving, including vacuum-packed smoked turkey, Brussels sprouts, and butternut squash.

