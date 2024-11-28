WATCH | NASA astronauts gear up for a zero gravity Thanksgiving feast
By Reuters - 28 November 2024
.
NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore, Don Pettit and Nick Hague offered a glimpse of their festive space meal for Thanksgiving, including vacuum-packed smoked turkey, Brussels sprouts, and butternut squash.
WATCH | NASA astronauts gear up for a zero gravity Thanksgiving feast
.
NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore, Don Pettit and Nick Hague offered a glimpse of their festive space meal for Thanksgiving, including vacuum-packed smoked turkey, Brussels sprouts, and butternut squash.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos