East London boxing trainers’ row turns physical
Charges laid against Khangelani Jack after Siviwe Mqakamba punched in mouth following their fighters’ weekend bout at Orient Theatre
Police are investigating charges against boxing trainer Khangelani Jack following an altercation with fellow trainer Siviwe Mqakamba after their boxers’ bout at East London’s Orient Theatre last Saturday. ..
