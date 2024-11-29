News

Man who allegedly fatally stabbed wife after domestic dispute found hanging

29 November 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
A 45-year-old man allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife at their residence in Ntoane village on Monday. File photo.
A 45-year-old man allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife at their residence in Ntoane village on Monday. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A 45-year-old man wanted after allegedly murdering  his wife was found hanging from a tree in Ntoane village in Dennilton on Thursday.

Police in Dennilton are investigating an inquest docket.

Preliminary investigations revealed the man had allegedly stabbed his wife after a domestic dispute at their residence in Ntoane on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect fled the scene and had been on the run. 

Ledwaba said police are investigating the possibility the suspect was assisted to evade the arrest as harbouring a criminal is a serious offence. 

TimesLIVE

OPINION | Collectively we can win the war against GBV

On Monday, SA joined the global community in launching the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. This annual UN ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Biden preps arms to bolster Ukraine before Trump takes over, sources say | ...
President Ramaphosa delivers NCOP annual address