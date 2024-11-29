Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered an urgent investigation after a vehicle attached to Saselamani police station was seen loading firewood at Sanari village in the Makuya policing area in Vhembe district.
The incident was captured in a video doing the rounds on social media platforms.
“Any abuse of state resources will never be tolerated in this province. State resources are to be optimally used in line with service delivery,” Hadebe said.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the alleged incident which involves two police officials took place on Tuesday.
Police commissioner orders probe after official vehicle seen loading firewood
