Six arrested, unlicensed firearms seized in Eastern Cape

Six suspects have been arrested and several unlicensed firearms recovered in the Eastern Cape.
Mthatha public order policing unit members manning a vehicle checkpoint in Bokisini locality arrested a 35-year-old suspect from Mqhekezweni for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.
In a separate incident in Qumbu, police spotted a suspicious vehicle and pulled it over.
"There were five male occupants in the vehicle," said police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo.
A search of the vehicle uncovered five 9mm pistols and ammunition, with the serial numbers erased.
All six men, aged between 21 and 30, were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms.
They will appear in the Qumbu magistrate's court soon.
OR Tambo district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana praised the police for their vigilance and commitment to fighting crime.
"More visibility is needed to ensure safety, and we have to be on the lookout for these criminals," Modishana said.
