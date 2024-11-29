News

Makana spaza shops shut down in crackdown

By DispatchLIVE - 29 November 2024
Makana municipality officials, supported by police, conduct inspections and shut down illegal spaza shops.
Twelve spaza shops were shut down this week during a multidisciplinary operation involving the police and Makana local municipality.

Authorities also destroyed expired foodstuffs.

 “A combined total of R12,000 in fines was issued for noncompliance,” said police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy,

Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara, along with members of the mayoral committees of Makana and Ndlambe municipalities, supported the team that conducted compliance inspections at 20 spaza shops.

McCarthy said the operation involved various municipality officials, including those from the fire department, traffic and environmental health.

Sarah Baartman district commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka welcomed the commitment of both municipalities in collaborating with the police to enforce the law.

“Together, we can create a safer community and protect residents from illnesses and even deaths caused by food poisoning,” Xawuka said.

OPINION | Spaza shop crisis: Less regulation and better enforcement needed

The introduction of stricter regulations around spaza shops and vendors will be nothing more than applying plaster over a gaping wound if ...
3 days ago
