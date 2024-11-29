Twelve spaza shops were shut down this week during a multidisciplinary operation involving the police and Makana local municipality.
Authorities also destroyed expired foodstuffs.
“A combined total of R12,000 in fines was issued for noncompliance,” said police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy,
Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara, along with members of the mayoral committees of Makana and Ndlambe municipalities, supported the team that conducted compliance inspections at 20 spaza shops.
McCarthy said the operation involved various municipality officials, including those from the fire department, traffic and environmental health.
Sarah Baartman district commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka welcomed the commitment of both municipalities in collaborating with the police to enforce the law.
“Together, we can create a safer community and protect residents from illnesses and even deaths caused by food poisoning,” Xawuka said.
DispatchLIVE
Makana spaza shops shut down in crackdown
Image: SUPPLIED
DispatchLIVE
