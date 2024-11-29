News

Switching on of lights to herald start of festive season in Buffalo City

Live performances, children’s entertainment and fireworks display to add to spectacular event

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 29 November 2024

On Sunday, Buffalo City Metro will shine bright when mayor Princess Faku officially switches on the lights for 2024’s festive season. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Biden preps arms to bolster Ukraine before Trump takes over, sources say | ...
President Ramaphosa delivers NCOP annual address