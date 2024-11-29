“They [the deceased] are believed to be a couple who were travelling together,” Binqose said.
“Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha extends his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured person a speedy and full recovery.
“This is definitely not the best way to start the month-end weekend, as we are virtually hours away from the busiest period, the December holidays.
“The MEC calls on every road user to be extra vigilant during this period.”
Poor visibility is suspected to have contributed to the cause of the accident.
Police have opened a culpable homicide case for investigation.
DispatchLIVE
Two killed, one injured in Eastern Cape truck crash
Image: 123RF/checubus
Two people died and another was seriously injured in a collision between two trucks on the N10 near Cradock on Thursday evening.
The accident occurred at about 7.30pm, with poor visibility due to smoke from veld fires in the area.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a MAN truck travelling from Middelburg towards Cradock collided with a Scania truck travelling in the opposite direction.
The Scania truck had two occupants, a man and a woman, who died at the scene.
The driver of the MAN truck sustained serious injuries and was taken to Cradock Provincial Hospital.
RAF blocks the disbursement of R65m in fraudulent claims
“They [the deceased] are believed to be a couple who were travelling together,” Binqose said.
“Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha extends his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured person a speedy and full recovery.
“This is definitely not the best way to start the month-end weekend, as we are virtually hours away from the busiest period, the December holidays.
“The MEC calls on every road user to be extra vigilant during this period.”
Poor visibility is suspected to have contributed to the cause of the accident.
Police have opened a culpable homicide case for investigation.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos