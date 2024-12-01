NMU maths education lecturer named researchers symposium’s overall winner
The newly conceptualised Next Generation and Emerging Researchers Symposium saw Nelson Mandela University’s Makhosi Madimabe-Mofokeng walking away with the title of overall winner as well as for the best poster presentation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.