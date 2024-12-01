News

NMU maths education lecturer named researchers symposium’s overall winner

By Herald Reporter - 01 December 2024

The newly conceptualised Next Generation and Emerging Researchers Symposium saw Nelson Mandela University’s Makhosi Madimabe-Mofokeng walking away with the title of overall winner as well as for the best poster presentation...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Floods put children at risk in the far North of Cameroon
Chad ends defense cooperation agreement with France | REUTERS