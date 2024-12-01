Transport minister urges road users to change behaviour to end carnage on roads this festive season

Road crashes in South Africa cost the country's economy more than R205bn in 2023 which translated into 2.74% of GDP.
This was revealed by transport minister Barbara Creecy during the launch of the festive season road safety campaign at N1 Carousel in Limpopo on Sunday.
“Road crashes have a negative effect on our economy but, more importantly, road crashes and deaths have a devastating effect on families and communities,” she said.
She said the statistics were scary and staggering.
According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)’s State of Road Safety Report for the period January 1 to December 31 2023, South Africa recorded 10,180 fatal crashes in 2023 which resulted in 11,883 deaths.
“In plain English South Africa saw 11,883 people dying in 2023 because of crashes on our country’s roads,” she said.
About 5,360 pedestrians lost their lives on the country's roads in 2023. The provinces where pedestrians are most at risk of dying are Gauteng (1,412), KwaZulu-Natal (1,200) and the Western Cape (757).
Creecy said 21.3% of road deaths in 2023 involved hit-and-run incidents. Alcohol and speed were two of the biggest contributors to road deaths and there were 1,285 road deaths during the 2023 festive season.
She said the high number of road crashes and related consequences have a significant effect on South African society. This includes human lives lost, pain, grief and suffering, and a significant cost to the economy.
“These statistics are sobering. The number of road crashes and the effect on our people and our country is a tragic story of death and destruction, year in and year out,” she said.
She added that behind every statistic is a story of a life lost, a family left grieving or often a person having to deal with life-changing injuries.
“Government alone cannot change this reality. We can only save lives if road users change their behaviour because it is the behaviour of people that led to most of the 11,883 deaths on our roads last year,” she said.
Creecy said road users must take necessary action to stay safe and ensure they reduce the number of crashes. She also encouraged government departments and agencies to work together to reduce road crashes and fatalities.
She said the national government was working alongside the RTMC, and provincial and municipal departments responsible for transport to ensure that government does its utmost to make this a safer festive season.
“Road users must know that they will face the consequences for breaking the law. From today [Sunday], we, South Africans, must say that the carnage on our roads must end. This 2024 festive season — and heading into 2025 — we must not only say we are going to change our behaviour on the roads, we must act,” she said.
According to Creecy, research by RTMC in 2016 showed human behaviour, environmental conditions such as heavy rain and road design were the three main factors in road accidents.
“Most importantly, human error is the major factor contributing to road crashes,” she added.
The department of transport and RTMC have set about implementing targeted interventions this festive season aimed at changing driver behaviour and enhancing enforcement actions
Creecy said the campaign strategy is based on four pillars which are responsible driving, pedestrian safety, enforcement and education and collaboration. Based on collected accident data, the department has identified 20 priority routes where most crashes occur.
These include:
She said stringent monitoring has been put in place to ensure the implementation of their law enforcement plan on these and other routes.
“The best research available tells us that most crashes occur during weekends, late at night and in the early hours of the morning. Accordingly, 24/7 traffic policing will be conducted on these routes over the festive season.”
