US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday demanded that Brics member countries commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency that would replace the US dollar or face 100% tariffs.
“We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new Brics Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US Economy,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
“They can go find another 'sucker'. There is no chance that the Brics will replace the US dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America.”
Brics refers to original members of the intergovernmental group of economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
It also includes Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Trump warns Brics nations against replacing US dollar
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday demanded that Brics member countries commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency that would replace the US dollar or face 100% tariffs.
“We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new Brics Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US Economy,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
“They can go find another 'sucker'. There is no chance that the Brics will replace the US dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America.”
Brics refers to original members of the intergovernmental group of economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
It also includes Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos