A minibus driver contracted to a college was left traumatised when rogue taxi operators took his vehicle and demanded R15,000 for its release after they accused him of stealing their business.
Bheki Nkosi of Matsulu in Mpumalanga had just picked up 14 college students from a farewell event in Malalane Kruger Lodge when they were stopped by gun-toting taxi patrollers on Saturday afternoon on the N4.
They demanded a R1,500 spot fine for transporting people without being a member of a taxi association. Nkosi said the men, who were wearing Malalane Taxi Association (MTA) reflector jackets, also manhandled him in front of the students and their principal Mark Nzimande.
“I told them I didn't have such money and only had R400 for tollgates and fuel. They then forced us to drive to the Malalane taxi rank. When we arrived there at about 4pm, they demanded my car keys and said I'd have to pay R15,000 to get the vehicle back,” said Nkosi.
Nkosi and Nzimande walked to Malalane police station to report the matter. Taxi operators loaded the traumatised students in another vehicle and took them home.
The police and Nkosi went back to the taxi rank and found the patrollers, who claimed a colleague had taken the key for Nkosi's Toyota Quantum.
“They became aggressive and threatened to beat me in front of the police,” said Nkosi.
Armed taxi patrollers target school transport
Demand R15,000 for minibus to be returned
They went back to the police station, where Nkosi registered a case of theft.
"My tracker this morning (Sunday) said they can see my car at a house in Naas or kaMaqhekeza Block C section near Komatipoort (on the Mozambique border). When the tracker workers went to the house there was nobody and the car was locked,” said Nkosi.
Nzimande, who hired Nkosi for the college's transport needs, said they often see videos of patrollers harassing motorists on the N4 but he did not expect it to happen to him.
“My school uses Nkosi's transport services regularly. When they took Nkosi's car I decided to remain with him to give him support in case they kidnapped him. These people showed no respect to the police and manhandled Nkosi in front them. It seems like they are bigger than the law,” Nzimande said.
‘We can’t be held hostage by taxi drivers’: Public frustrated by patrollers
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said: “We are talking to the car tracker company and our officers in the area where the car is.”
One student said she was traumatised by the incident.
“ I thought we were going to be shot. When they stopped us the principal tried to calm us as some of us started crying,” said the student.
MTA treasurer Ali Nkomo said he was not aware of the incident.
"That's not how we operate. What happens is if we find you transporting hitchhikers, we take them to a taxi rank so they can take a taxi. Those operators were being naughty by demanding money.
Mpumalanga MEC for community safety and liaison Jacky Macie condemned the incident.
“Taxi patrollers don't own the road. No one has a right to harass drivers or impound cars. If people have to be arrested we shall do so,” said Macie.
Last month, Sowetan reported on several incidents where motorists were harassed by taxi operators for transporting hitchhikers. A Barberton man was targeted for giving his neighbour a lift.
